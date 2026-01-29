European Foreign Ministers Call for Protection of Kurds in Syria

European foreign ministers met in Brussels with Western Kurdistan high on the agenda, as Italy, and Finland stressed security, Kurdish rights, and humanitarian concerns, while the UK raised the issue separately in parliament.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - European foreign ministers convened in Brussels on Tuesday, with discussions expected to focus on a range of international issues, most notably the Middle East and Western Kurdistan, according to the meeting’s official agenda.

Ahead of the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Finland and Italy spoke to Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Europe, Barzan Hassan, addressing security challenges, humanitarian concerns, and the situation of Kurdish communities in Syria.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Kurdistan24 that ISIS remains a serious threat to both Iraq and Syria. He said this ongoing threat is the reason Italy, like several other European countries, continues to maintain a military presence in the Kurdistan Region.

“ISIS is a major threat to Iraq and Syria,” Tajani said, noting that Italy currently has many soldiers deployed in Kurdistan, where they are involved in training the Peshmerga forces.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen also commented on the situation in Syria, stressing Finland’s support for the rights of all communities in the country. She said her government supports the rights of Kurdish, Alawite, and separatist communities, underscoring the importance of inclusivity amid Syria’s ongoing conflict.

The discussions in Brussels come as concerns over escalating violence in Western Kurdistan (northeast Syria), are being raised in other European capitals.

In a separate session of the UK Parliament, British MP Feryal Clark warned that violence is once again intensifying in northeast Syria, with a growing humanitarian crisis and the city of Kobani facing renewed siege conditions. She said Kurdish communities who played a key role in defeating ISIS now feel abandoned by their Western allies.

Clark asked whether the British government would commit to working with international partners to hold the Syrian government to the March 2025 agreement. Her appeal included calls to secure protection for Kurdish civilians, push for a meaningful and immediate ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors into Kobani, and support constitutional recognition for the Kurdish region.

Responding during the parliamentary session, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said recent developments in Syria were “deeply concerning.” He described the current phase as a critical moment for Syria’s future and said the UK is using all available diplomatic channels to urge all parties to halt the violence, protect civilians, and ensure humanitarian access.

Lammy said the importance of protecting the rights of the Kurdish community had been raised directly with Syria’s Foreign Minister earlier this week. He added that the UK has consistently advocated for an inclusive political transition and remains committed to standing with the Syrian people as they seek to build a more stable, free, and prosperous future.

As European foreign ministers meet in Brussels, and parallel debates unfold in UK national parliaments, Western Kurdistan, Kurdish rights, and the deteriorating humanitarian situation remain at the center of European diplomatic attention.