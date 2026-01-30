SDF, Syrian Government Reach Comprehensive Agreement to End Fighting, Integrate Forces and Institutions

According to details released by the SDF, the agreement includes a complete ceasefire between the two sides and the withdrawal of military forces from current points of contact, marking a significant step toward stabilizing the region after years of conflict.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government have reached a comprehensive agreement aimed at ending hostilities and integrating military and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

Under the security arrangements, forces from Syria’s Interior Ministry are set to enter the centers of Hasakah and Qamishlo, while a process will begin to merge the region’s internal security forces, known as Asayish, into the state security framework.

On the military front, the agreement provides for the creation of a new division composed of three SDF brigades, alongside a special brigade formed from Kobani forces. The division will operate within the military structure of Aleppo province.

The accord also covers administrative and civil governance, placing institutions affiliated with the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) under the authority of official Syrian state institutions. Civil servants are expected to continue their duties under the new administrative framework.

A central component of the agreement addresses civil and educational rights for the Kurdish population, alongside guarantees to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their areas of origin.

Officials say the agreement aims to restore unity across Syrian territories and pave the way for reconstruction efforts through cooperation among all parties involved.

The deal is widely seen as a significant political and security development that could reshape governance and stability in Western Kurdistan.