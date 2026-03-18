Iraq Asserts Legal Right Over Attacks on PMF Units, Vows Follow-Up

Spokesperson emphasized that the PMF operates as a formal security institution under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces confirmed on Wednesday that Iraq reserves its legal right regarding the recent attacks targeting units of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), stressing that such incidents will be pursued through official channels.

Sabah al-Nu'man, speaking to multiple media outlets, including the Iraqi News Agency (INA), emphasized that the PMF operates as a formal security institution under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Al-Nu'man underscored that the attacks “will not pass without legal follow-up.”

He described the media as “an essential partner in supporting stability and security,” adding that Iraq’s message at an upcoming summit will center on protecting both the country and the wider region from escalating conflicts.

He further noted that Iraqi security agencies have developed pre-emptive strategies to address evolving threats, while reaffirming the government’s continued support for all security forces.

The spokesperson urged media organizations to rely on official sources when reporting developments, explaining that delays in official statements may occur to verify information and ensure accuracy.

He added that communication channels remain open between the media and security authorities.

Al-Nu'man concluded by highlighting the Commander-in-Chief’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with media outlets, as part of broader efforts to maintain stability and transparency during a period of heightened regional tensions.

Since the outbreak of the U.S.–Israel campaign against Iran on February 28, several Iran-backed Iraqi armed militia groups operating under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have publicly and formally claimed responsibility for rocket and drone attacks.

These attacks have targeted American and other foreign mission bases and interests in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

In the aftermath of these actions, members of various PMF-affiliated factions in different parts of Iraq have come under attacks attributed to the United States and Israel.