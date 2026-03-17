KRG, Iraq Reach Agreement to Resume Oil Exports via Ceyhan Pipeline

The KRG’s negotiating delegation reaffirmed its commitment—within the framework of constitutional partnership and national responsibility—to implement measures aimed at increasing public revenues and addressing the ongoing financial crisis.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A joint meeting between the Federal Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) was held on Tuesday to discuss the export of oil from the Kirkuk oil fields and the resumption of exports from the Kurdistan Region through its pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, according to a statement from the KRG.

At the outset, the KRG’s negotiating delegation reaffirmed its commitment—within the framework of constitutional partnership and national responsibility—to implement measures aimed at increasing public revenues and addressing the ongoing financial crisis. The delegation emphasized the importance of these steps amid sensitive regional circumstances, with a focus on securing salaries, livelihoods, and public services.

The KRG confirmed its agreement to export oil from the Kirkuk fields alongside production from the Region’s own fields through the Kurdistan Region–Ceyhan pipeline.

To facilitate the process, both sides agreed to establish a joint committee comprising representatives from the Iraqi Federal Ministry of Oil and the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources. The committee will begin the necessary technical and administrative procedures to resume oil exports to global markets via the Kurdistan Region pipeline starting Wednesday. Revenues generated from the exports will be transferred to the federal public treasury.

In addition, both parties agreed to implement the required security measures to safeguard oil fields and ensure the uninterrupted continuation of exports.

The KRG reiterated its commitment to supporting nationwide efforts to address financial challenges, stressing its readiness to cooperate in securing revenues for public spending and ensuring the delivery of salaries, livelihoods, and essential services across Iraq.