Doha Condemns Strikes on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field, Warns of Global Energy Risks

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari described the targeting of infrastructure tied to the field—an extension of Qatar’s North Field—as a “dangerous and irresponsible step” amid escalating military tensions in the region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Qatar on Wednesday strongly condemned strikes on Iranian energy facilities linked to the massive South Pars gas field, warning that such attacks threaten regional stability and global energy security.

In a statement posted on X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari described the targeting of infrastructure tied to the field—an extension of Qatar’s North Field—as a “dangerous and irresponsible step” amid escalating military tensions in the region.

He stressed that attacks on energy infrastructure pose serious risks not only to regional populations but also to the global energy market and the environment.

The condemnation came after Iranian state media reported that parts of gas facilities in the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, located in the southern province of Bushehr, were struck by projectiles.

According to Iranian officials, including deputy provincial governor Ehsan Jahanian, the attack caused a fire at the site. Emergency response teams were dispatched to contain the blaze.

Iran’s military has warned it will retaliate by targeting energy facilities in the Gulf, raising fears of further escalation in a region critical to global oil and gas supplies.

The South Pars/North Dome field, jointly shared by Iran and Qatar, is the largest known natural gas reserve in the world and accounts for approximately 70 percent of Iran’s domestic gas production. Tehran has been developing its portion of the field since the late 1990s.

The latest incident follows a series of escalating confrontations, including previous strikes on the same field during last year’s conflict. Analysts warn that continued attacks on such strategic infrastructure could have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and regional security.