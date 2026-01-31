Kurdish Diaspora Gathers in Bonn in Historic Show of Support for Western Kurdistan

Over 40,000 Kurds rally under President Barzani’s message to advocate unity, rights, and international protection.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Shifa Barzani, Director General of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, expressed his pride over the massive gathering of Kurds in Bonn, Germany, on Saturday, highlighting the event as a major demonstration of solidarity with Western Kurdistan, in northeastern Syria, and the Kurdish national cause. The demonstration was attended by more than 40,000 members of the Kurdish diaspora.

Barzani emphasized the ongoing importance of the efforts of President Masoud Barzani to promote peace and prevent bloodshed in Western Kurdistan, thanking all Kurdish communities for their humanitarian support and cooperation over the years.

He called for continued collaboration and urged diaspora communities to conduct demonstrations peacefully and in accordance with the laws of the countries where they reside, presenting a cultural and political image of Kurds as advocates for peace rather than conflict.

The rally also served as a platform to convey the Kurdish people’s message directly to international parliaments, including the European Union, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the United States, amplifying calls for political support and protection of Kurdish rights.

Barzani underlined that the movement transcends political parties and ideologies, emphasizing unity under Kurdish identity and the importance of raising the Kurdish flag as a symbol of national solidarity wherever Kurds reside.

The Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation described the Bonn gathering as the largest diplomatic and public demonstration in the history of the Kurdish diaspora, marking a critical moment in 2026 for uniting diaspora efforts into tangible political advocacy.

Through this initiative, Barzani aims to transform the unity of Kurds abroad into meaningful diplomatic influence, ensuring international guarantees for the constitutional, political, and civil rights of Kurds across all parts of Kurdistan.

President Masoud Barzani delivered a strong message of unity and solidarity with Western Kurdistan, in Syria, warning of new threats facing the region and calling on the international community to uphold its responsibilities toward the Kurdish people.

The message was read out by Shifa Barzani during the massive gathering in Bonn. In his message, President Barzani praised the unity and national stance of Kurds and other Kurdistani people living abroad, describing it as a source of pride that Kurdistani people continue to raise a strong and unified voice in defense of their people’s just cause across all parts of Kurdistan.

He reflected on the long history of Kurdish struggle, noting that the division of Kurdistan in the 20th century was a grave injustice. However, he stressed that decades of suffering and repression failed to break the will of the Kurdish people, instead strengthening their determination to secure their legitimate rights.

Barzani paid tribute to the countless sacrifices made by fighters and civilians in Western Kurdistan, in Syria, highlighting years of displacement, imprisonment, and hardship. He underscored the decisive role Kurdish forces played in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), saying the blood of Kurdish youth formed a defensive shield not only for Kurdistan but for humanity as a whole.

The Kurdish leader warned that Western Kurdistan is once again facing a new and complex phase marked by emerging threats, stressing that supporting the people of Western Kurdistan is a national duty for every Kurd.

He called on the international community and Western countries in particular to act responsibly and prevent a repetition of humanitarian catastrophes.

“Kurdish forces were defenders of humanity in the war against ISIS,” Barzani said in his message, adding that "it is now a moral and humanitarian obligation to protect Kurdistan and its people."