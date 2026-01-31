Syrian Democratic Council Views SDF-Syrian Government Agreement as Step Toward Political Transition

Council emphasizes civilian protection, national dialogue, and democratic solutions amid ongoing challenges.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) has described the recent agreement between the Syrian Interim Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as a step in a complex process aimed at ending escalation, preventing further chaos, and laying the groundwork for a political phase that addresses the root causes of the conflict rather than merely managing its consequences.

The council stressed that any political or security arrangements must be evaluated based on their practical commitment to protecting civilians, safeguarding civil and political rights, ensuring a safe and dignified return for displaced persons, and maintaining community stability.

The SDC emphasized that its approach to these developments aligns with its longstanding commitment to dialogue and peaceful solutions, recognizing the scale of transformations taking place in Syria and the region.

The council highlighted the importance of transitioning from a logic focused on managing geography and conflict to a logic rooted in national political action and broad Syrian consensus-building. In this context, the SDC affirmed its support for any negotiation process as part of its role as a democratic political force committed to preventing a return to authoritarianism and avoiding the reproduction of the crisis’s underlying causes.

The council strongly condemned the use of violence and military confrontation to resolve political disputes, citing recent escalations on the Syrian coast, in Sweida, and in northern and eastern Syria, followed by temporary, partial agreements as evidence of a failure to take responsibility for advancing the transitional phase and building an inclusive national political track.

Highlighting the priorities of the current period, the SDC stressed the need to rebuild trust among Syria’s communities, prevent sectarian strife, strengthen the Arab-Kurdish partnership, and reinforce the role of civil and political forces as the true guarantors of national unity and stability, independent of dominance or exclusion.

The council also reiterated its commitment to maintaining domestic and international relationships that support stability, combat terrorism, and protect rights and freedoms within the framework of Syrian sovereignty and the will of its people.

Concluding its statement, the SDC affirmed its continued commitment to its national political program and historical responsibilities, underlining that Syria’s current moment is not the end of the path but a transformative phase that requires all democratic forces to reorganize their roles in defending the aspirations of Syrians for freedom, dignity, justice, and democracy.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government reached a comprehensive agreement on Friday to end hostilities and integrate military, security, and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan, including a full ceasefire, withdrawal of forces from front lines, and the entry of Syrian Interior Ministry units into Hasakah and Qamishlo.

The deal establishes a new military division composed of three SDF brigades and a special Kobani brigade under Aleppo province, while administratively bringing Democratic Autonomous Administration institutions under Syrian state authority, ensuring the continuation of civil services, protecting Kurdish civil and educational rights, and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons.