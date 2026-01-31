KDC Warns Against Compromising Kurdish Rights in New SDF-Damascus Agreement

The KDC has issued a firm rejection of any agreement that compromises Kurdish rights in Syria, demanding constitutional recognition and indigenous status. This follows an SDF-Damascus deal that integrates the SDF as a national defense division.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against the backdrop of a shifting geopolitical landscape in Western Kurdistan, the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation has issued a firm mandate for the protection of Kurdish sovereignty following a landmark security agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government. The Confederation, citing its historical and national responsibility toward the unfolding political developments in Northern Syria, is monitoring the dialogue process with meticulous care to ensure the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people remain inviolable.

In an official statement released on Friday, the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation (KDC) declared that while it upholds the principles of civilized negotiation and peaceful solutions as the only path to stability, no political settlement can be built upon compromises that undermine the Kurdish struggle. The KDC emphasized that the rights of the Kurdish people must be explicitly enshrined within the permanent constitution of Syria, formally recognizing Kurds as an indigenous and principal component of the state entitled to full and equal citizenship.

The Confederation further demanded the official recognition of the Kurdish language as a fundamental right. “We hereby declare, in the clearest terms, that the Confederation rejects any attempt or plan aimed at undermining or dismantling the political and administrative structure of Western Kurdistan,” the statement read. The KDC maintained that preserving the current administrative framework is the essential key to a prosperous and stable future for Syria, asserting that no lasting stability can be achieved without a fair resolution to the Kurdish question.

To amplify this position, a large-scale public demonstration is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2026, in the city of Bonn, Germany. The collective action aims to signal to the international community that the rights of the people in Rojava cannot be sacrificed for temporary political interests.

This diplomatic pressure follows a comprehensive security briefing by Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, who recently detailed the "red lines" of the agreement reached with the new Syrian government. The deal was finalized following an intensive meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa in Damascus on Jan. 27, 2026. Abdi stated that the agreement was strategically designed to neutralize plans aimed at marginalizing Kurdish communities and targeting social cohesion.

Addressing the specifics of the security architecture, Abdi assured that Syrian army forces would not be stationed within Kurdish cities. Instead, the administration of these regions will remain in the hands of local residents, with existing institutions continuing their operations. Under the new framework, the SDF will be reorganized as the “Division of the Syrian Defense Forces,” maintaining exclusive security responsibilities in Jazira, Qamishli, Hasakah, Derik, and Kobani.

While a limited number of Syrian army personnel were permitted to enter Al-Hasakah and Qamishli to facilitate integration, Abdi clarified that they hold no authority to assume control. He noted:

“I know this agreement does not meet the level of our people’s hopes, nor even our own demands. I cannot say we achieved something great, but under these difficult circumstances, it was a necessary and unavoidable step.”

The implementation phase, beginning three days after the Jan. 27, 2026 signing, includes the lifting of the siege on Kobani and the cessation of attacks on the city. Administratively, all employees of the Autonomous Administration are set to become official state employees on the general payroll. This transition is being conducted under direct international supervision, with US President Donald Trump having discussed the matter with President Sharaa, and French President Emmanuel Macron providing political guarantees for the implementation.

As the SDF shifts toward a political struggle to secure remaining rights, the status of Afrin, Serekaniye, and Girê Spî remains a subject for future negotiations. Abdi, who declined several senior state positions to remain among his people, expressed gratitude for the unified national stance shown by Kurds across all four parts of Kurdistan.

The KDC concluded its mandate with a call for the protection of the administrative structure of Western Kurdistan, stating, “Glory to the people of Kurdistan, and may the political and administrative structure of Western Kurdistan remain protected. Long live the Kurds. Long live Kurdistan.”