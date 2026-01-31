Kurdish Diaspora Rallies in Germany in Support of Syria's Kurds, President Barzani Message Read Out

In his message, President Barzani stressed that it is a source of pride that the Kurdistani people everywhere continue to stand in support of Western Kurdistan.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A large demonstration was held on Saturday in the German city of Bonn in support of Western Kurdistan, in Syria, organized by the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation (KDC).

According to organizers, the rally brought together a wide cross-section of the Kurdish diaspora to express solidarity with Kurds in Western Kurdistan amid ongoing political and security challenges in the region.

Shifa Barzani, Director General of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, addressed the crowd and read out a message from President Masoud Barzani. In his message, Barzani stressed that it is a source of pride that the Kurdistani people everywhere continue to stand in support of Western Kurdistan.

The message underscored the importance of the Kurdistani people's unity and solidarity across borders, particularly at a time when Kurdistani people in different parts of the region face mounting pressures and uncertainty.

The demonstration in Bonn is part of a broader series of diaspora-led activities across Europe aimed at drawing international attention to the situation in Western Kurdistan in Syria and reaffirming the Kurdistani political and social ties.