U.S. Approves $15.6 Billion in New Arms Sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia

The arms packages include Patriot air defense systems for Saudi Arabia and advanced Apache attack helicopters with precision strike capabilities for Israel.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States has approved major new arms sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia totaling more than $15.6 billion, the State Department announced late Friday, as regional tensions intensify amid warnings of possible U.S. military action against Iran.

According to the State Department, the Trump administration authorized arms packages worth $6.67 billion for Israel and $9 billion for Saudi Arabia, formally notifying Congress earlier in the day.

The approvals come as Washington seeks to reinforce its security partnerships in the Middle East while pushing forward a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and launching reconstruction efforts after two years of devastating conflict.

The Saudi package centers on the sale of 730 Patriot air defense missiles and associated equipment. The State Department said the deal would strengthen the security of a “major non-NATO ally” and enhance Saudi Arabia’s role in the region’s integrated air and missile defense system.

Officials added that the systems would help protect Saudi, U.S., and allied forces and contribute to broader regional stability. The announcement followed meetings in Washington between Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman and senior U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The arms sales to Israel are divided into four separate packages, the largest of which includes 30 Apache attack helicopters equipped with advanced targeting systems and rocket launchers, valued at $3.8 billion.

Another major component involves $1.98 billion for 3,250 light tactical vehicles intended to support personnel movement and logistics for the Israel Defense Forces. Additional elements include $740 million for power packs for armored personnel carriers and about $150 million for light utility helicopters to complement Israel’s existing fleet.

In statements accompanying the approvals, the State Department said the sales would not alter the regional military balance and would enhance Israel’s ability to defend its borders, infrastructure, and population centers.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the department said.

The announcements, however, drew criticism from some U.S. lawmakers. Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, accused the administration of rushing the Israel-related deals and bypassing long-standing congressional oversight practices, according to AP.

He also criticized the administration for failing to adequately consult Congress on next steps in Gaza and broader U.S.-Israel policy, even as the fragile ceasefire faces major challenges, including the deployment of an international security force and the disarmament of Hamas.