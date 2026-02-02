Kurdistan PM Barzani Receives German State Parliament Deputy Speaker

Talks focus on strengthening Erbil–Germany ties and regional stability.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Berivan Aymaz, deputy speaker of the North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) state parliament in Germany, in his office in Erbil, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of further developing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Germany across a range of fields, underscoring mutual interest in expanding political, economic, and institutional cooperation.

Aymaz praised the Kurdistan Region’s constructive role in maintaining security and stability in the wider region, particularly its efforts to help de-escalate recent conflicts and tensions in Syria.

She also commended the Kurdistan Region’s stance in defending the rights of the Kurdish people and other components of Syrian society.

The meeting reflected ongoing engagement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and German political institutions, highlighting the Kurdistan Region’s role as a stabilizing actor amid continued regional volatility.

During a live TV interview with Kurdistan24 on Saturday, Aymaz described President Masoud Barzani's role in calming tensions and establishing peace in Western Kurdistan, in northeastern Syria as decisive. She emphasized that the Kurdistan Region’s political position and internal Kurdish unity remain essential to regional stability.

Aymaz said ties between NRW and the Kurdistan Region are longstanding and multifaceted, rooted in the presence of large Kurdish communities in Germany, particularly in cities such as Bonn and Cologne.

She noted that Kurds in those cities were politically active for decades and said those people-to-people connections later expanded into economic and political relations.