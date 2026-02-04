Kurdistan PM Barzani Meets Emirati Industry Minister Sultan Al Jaber in Dubai

The two senior officials emphasized the importance of further developing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, particularly in the fields of energy, natural resources, and advanced technology.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Wednesday in Dubai with Sultan Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. The two senior officials emphasized the importance of further developing relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE, particularly in the fields of energy, natural resources, and advanced technology.

The discussions reflected shared interests in expanding collaboration in strategic sectors that support sustainable development and economic diversification.

The meeting took place amid broader efforts by the Kurdistan Regional Government to deepen economic diplomacy and attract high-quality investment, especially in sectors aligned with global transitions toward cleaner energy and digital transformation.

Prime Minister Barzani’s meeting with Al Jaber took place on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026 (WGS2026), where he is participating in a series of high-level engagements with regional and international leaders, senior government officials, and global policymakers.

On the margins of the summit, Barzani has held multiple bilateral meetings focused on governance, economic diversification, energy transition, investment, and regional stability, reflecting the Kurdistan Region’s active role in international dialogue and its efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic partnerships worldwide.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates have steadily expanded over the past decade, encompassing political, economic, investment, humanitarian, and technological cooperation.

The UAE has emerged as one of the Kurdistan Region’s key partners in the Gulf, maintaining a diplomatic presence in Erbil and engaging regularly with Kurdistan Regional Government officials at senior levels.

Economically, Emirati companies have invested in sectors such as real estate, construction, tourism, logistics, and services in the Kurdistan Region, while trade ties have grown through business forums and reciprocal visits by commercial delegations.

The UAE has also shown increasing interest in the Region’s energy sector, particularly in natural gas development, renewable energy, and energy-related infrastructure.

Beyond economics, cooperation has extended to humanitarian assistance and development, with Emirati organizations providing aid and support during periods of regional crisis, including efforts related to displaced populations.

The two sides have also explored collaboration in education, innovation, and advanced technology, reflecting the UAE’s focus on knowledge-based economies and the Kurdistan Region’s drive toward modernization.

High-level exchanges, including meetings between Kurdistan Region leaders and senior Emirati officials, have reinforced mutual commitment to stability, investment, and regional cooperation, positioning the relationship as a multifaceted partnership with growing strategic depth across multiple sectors.