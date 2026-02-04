President Barzani Receives Deputy Speaker of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia Parliament

Discussions focus on Kurdish diaspora, Western Kurdistan developments, and regional peace efforts.

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday received Berivan Aymaz, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state, in Pirmam, Erbil.

During the meeting, Aymaz expressed her pleasure at visiting the Kurdistan Region and meeting President Barzani. She thanked him for his efforts in advocating for the Kurdish cause in Western Kurdistan amid recent risks and developments, praising his role in supporting and protecting Kurdish communities there.

Aymaz also commended the Barzani Charity Foundation for its humanitarian role in delivering aid and relief to those affected in Western Kurdistan.

She voiced hope for continued strength and prosperity for the Kurdistan Region and expressed appreciation for Barzani’s support and follow-up on matters concerning the Kurdish diaspora, describing Kurdish communities abroad as an influential force in advancing the Kurdish cause.

For his part, President Barzani welcomed Aymaz and praised her persistent efforts and dedication, which he said enabled her to achieve a prominent political position in Germany.

He wished her continued success and highlighted the importance of Kurdish diaspora affairs, offering guidance and emphasizing the need for Kurds living abroad to preserve their national identity and Kurdish language.

The meeting also addressed developments in Western Kurdistan and ongoing peace efforts in Turkey, with both sides exchanging views on regional stability and dialogue initiatives.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday also received Aymaz at his office in Erbil, according to an official statement published by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In that meeting, both sides stressed the importance of further developing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Germany across multiple sectors, highlighting a shared interest in expanding political, economic, and institutional cooperation.

During her meeting with the prime minister, Aymaz praised the Kurdistan Region’s constructive role in promoting security and stability more broadly, particularly its efforts to help de-escalate recent conflicts and tensions in Syria.

The Kurdistan Region and Germany have maintained close and multifaceted relations for decades, rooted in both economic cooperation and political support. Germany has been a consistent partner in Iraq’s stabilization efforts, providing humanitarian aid, development assistance, and support in the fight against ISIS.

German companies have been active in key sectors of the Kurdistan Region’s economy, including energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and technology, while cultural and educational exchanges have strengthened people-to-people ties.

The Kurdish diaspora in Germany also plays a pivotal role in fostering connections, contributing to trade, investment, and the exchange of expertise, making Germany one of the Region’s most important European partners.