Kurdistan Region Hosts German Business Delegation to Boost Economic Ties

Erbil meeting emphasizes investment opportunities, trade cooperation, and Germany’s long-standing support for the Kurdistan Region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Safin Dzeiyi, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), on Wednesday welcomed a major German business delegation in Erbil, highlighting efforts to strengthen economic and trade ties between the Kurdistan Region and Germany. During a press conference, Dzeiyi highlighted the investment opportunities and commercial cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Germany.

Dzeiyi expressed appreciation to the German Consulate in Erbil for organizing the visit, which included a series of meetings with leading German companies to explore investment prospects and trade exchanges in various sectors.

“The Kurdistan Regional Government has always sought to expand its economy and provide an open door for all countries and companies wishing to operate in emerging and advanced technology sectors,” he said, adding that the government has offered all possible facilities to support business ventures.

The German business delegation also held extensive talks with KRG officials and representatives of the private sector. Dzeiyi expressed hope that the visit would become a fruitful step in enhancing bilateral economic cooperation and contributing to the growth of the Kurdistan Region’s economy.

He further emphasized Germany’s influential role and long-standing partnership with the Kurdistan Region. “Germany has always been a steadfast supporter of the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the fight against ISIS and during periods of crisis,” Dzeiyi said.

He added that the Kurdish community in Germany plays an important role in strengthening political, social, and economic relations, serving as a bridge for cooperation and mutual benefit between the two sides.

The Kurdistan Region and Germany have maintained close and multifaceted relations for decades, rooted in both economic cooperation and political support. Germany has been a consistent partner in Iraq’s stabilization efforts, providing humanitarian aid, development assistance, and support in the fight against ISIS.

German companies have been active in key sectors of the Kurdistan Region’s economy, including energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and technology, while cultural and educational exchanges have strengthened people-to-people ties.

The Kurdish diaspora in Germany also plays a pivotal role in fostering connections, contributing to trade, investment, and the exchange of expertise, making Germany one of the Region’s most important European partners.