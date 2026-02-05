Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Meets Crown Prince of Dubai to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Leaders discuss expanding cooperation across multiple sectors during the World Governments Summit (WGS2026).

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday met with Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the UAE, during his participation in the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The meeting focused on reinforcing bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across a range of sectors between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening institutional and economic ties, as well as exploring new areas for collaboration.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s continued support and assistance to the Kurdistan Region, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s role as a key partner in regional development and governance initiatives.

"Pleased to meet with HH Sheikh @HamdanMohammed to discuss ways to further strengthen our bilateral relations across a range of sectors. I also conveyed my appreciation for the UAE’s continued support and cooperation with the Kurdistan Region," Barzani wrote on X.

Pleased to meet with HH Sheikh @HamdanMohammed to discuss ways to further strengthen our bilateral relations across a range of sectors. I also conveyed my appreciation for the UAE’s continued support and cooperation with the Kurdistan Region. pic.twitter.com/O2J84z4176 — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 5, 2026

The discussions underscored the commitment of both sides to strengthen strategic relations and promote mutual prosperity.

Prime Minister Barzani’s participation in the World Governments Summit 2026 (WGS2026) in Dubai highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s growing engagement with international governance and development platforms.

During the summit, Barzani held high-level meetings with key Emirati leaders, focusing on deepening cooperation across economic, institutional, and security sectors. His presence at WGS2026 not only allowed the Kurdistan Region to showcase its commitment to modern governance and reform but also provided an opportunity to exchange experiences and best practices with global counterparts.

The interactions reinforced bilateral ties between the UAE and the Kurdistan Region, building on years of partnership in investment, humanitarian support, and institutional development, while opening new avenues for collaboration that strengthen regional stability and shared prosperity.