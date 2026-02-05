In Syria, French FM Frames SDF-Damascus Agreement as Key to Kurdish Guarantees and Counter-Terrorism

Jean-Noël Barrot said from Damascus that the SDF–Syrian government agreement strengthens Kurdish rights and the fight against ISIS, confirming talks with Mazloum Abdi in Erbil.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - From Damascus, where diplomacy meets the weight of war and political transition, France’s top diplomat stood before cameras and placed the SDF–Damascus agreement at the heart of Paris’ regional strategy, framing it as a gateway to Kurdish rights, counterterrorism, and Syria’s future.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot made the remarks in a press statement following his meeting with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Damascus.

Barrot said the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces “will enhance the fundamental rights of the Kurds.”

He added that he would discuss the SDF–Damascus agreement with Mazloum Abdi in Erbil later on Feb. 5, 2026, saying: “I will discuss with Mazloum Abdi in Erbil today the agreement between the SDF and Damascus.”

Barrot stressed that combating ISIS remains a top priority for Paris, stating: “The agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF strengthens our efforts in the fight against the Islamic State.”

He reiterated: “The agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF guarantees the fundamental rights of the Kurds and supports the efforts to combat ‘Daesh.’”

He said France “will provide all the required support to Syrians so the government can continue its work,” and affirmed: “France stands alongside the Syrian people who now have the opportunity to build a new future.”

Barrot said France had stood with the Syrian people who were victims of the brutality of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and would continue to support them in building a better future.

France has been identified as a central actor in shaping the SDF–Damascus agreement, particularly in securing Kurdish civil and cultural rights. According to a report by Al-Monitor, Paris played a decisive role in ensuring that guarantees for Kurdish-language education and cultural recognition were embedded in the deal.

The report said France exerted pressure to make education in the Kurdish language a core clause of the agreement, which entered its implementation phase on Feb. 2. Paris has also worked to ensure Kurdish rights are enshrined as constitutional provisions in Syria’s new constitution and has emphasized the need for effective Kurdish participation in the committee drafting that document.

As part of these efforts, a high-level joint delegation from the French government and parliament visited Qamishlo, where it met with the Democratic Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria (DAANES). According to a DAANES statement, the delegation pledged to work to protect the political and civil rights of residents and to strengthen support in confronting terrorism.

On Jan. 30, 2026, Mazloum Abdi revealed details of the agreement signed with Damascus, stating it was aimed at protecting the population and preventing genocide. The deal stipulates that SDF forces will become part of the Syrian Ministry of Defense while remaining as brigades in their areas, and that Asayish forces will be integrated into the Syrian Ministry of Interior to handle internal security, while Syrian army forces will not enter Kurdish cities or towns.

The agreement formally recognizes Kurdish-language education in schools and universities, integrates Autonomous Administration employees into state institutions, places regional administration in the hands of local residents, lifts the siege on Kobani, and mandates the withdrawal of forces from inside the city to its outskirts. It also states that the US and France are aware of the details and will remain as political guarantors.

Abdi said the agreement does not meet all demands but represents the best available option to protect gains at this stage.

As Paris ties diplomacy, counterterrorism, and Kurdish rights into a single framework, Barrot’s Damascus message positions the SDF–Damascus agreement as a cornerstone in France’s vision for Syria’s next chapter.