Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Meets UAE Minister Mohammed Al Gergawi in Dubai

Talks highlight World Governments Summit’s growing global role and deepen Erbil–Abu Dhabi cooperation.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Thursday in Dubai with Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS2026), Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Al Gergawi on the continued success of the summit, describing it as one of the most important international platforms and conferences in the region and globally.

Barzani also expressed his appreciation for the United Arab Emirates’ sustained support and cooperation, praising the country as a leading model of economic development and effective governance.

For his part, Al Gergawi thanked the Kurdistan Region prime minister for attending and participating in the summit, reaffirming the UAE government’s commitment to maintaining and expanding cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) across various sectors.

He also referred to a forthcoming legal platform expected to enter into force in the near future, noting that it constitutes part of the provisions outlined in a memorandum of understanding previously signed between the two sides, aimed at strengthening institutional collaboration and partnership.

"I congratulated Mohammad Al Gergawi on the success of the @WorldGovSummit, and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued support and cooperation, and praised its advanced model of economic development and governance," PM Barzani wrote on X.

I congratulated Mohammad Al Gergawi on the success of the @WorldGovSummit and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s continued support and cooperation, and praised its advanced model of economic development and governance. pic.twitter.com/28yy1C09Cd — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 5, 2026

The World Governments Summit 2026 (WGS2026) in Dubai once again positioned itself as a premier global platform for shaping the future of governance, economic resilience, and technological transformation.

Bringing together heads of government, ministers, policymakers, and global thought leaders, the summit focused on emerging challenges facing states, including digital governance, artificial intelligence, climate adaptation, and public-sector innovation.

Over the years, the WGS has evolved into a key forum for translating strategic ideas into actionable policies, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a convening hub for international dialogue on governance and development.

Prime Minister Barzani’s participation in WGS2026 underscored the Kurdistan Region’s growing engagement with global policy platforms and its ambition to learn from and contribute to international governance experiences.

His meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with senior UAE officials, highlighted Erbil’s interest in best practices in public administration, economic diversification, and institutional reform.

Barzani’s presence also reflected the KRG’s effort to attract investment, strengthen international partnerships, and position the Kurdistan Region as a stable and forward-looking actor in a complex regional environment.

Bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kurdistan Region have steadily deepened in recent years, expanding beyond political ties into economic, development, and institutional cooperation.

The UAE has been viewed in Erbil as a model of effective governance and sustainable economic growth, while Emirati engagement with the Kurdistan Region has included investment, humanitarian support, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

High-level exchanges, such as those held during WGS2026, continue to reinforce mutual trust and open new avenues for collaboration, reflecting a shared interest in stability,