President Barzani Receives Head of Syria’s Al-Ghad Movement in Erbil

Talks focus on political developments and the latest situation in Syria.

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Thursday received Ahmed Al-Jarba, head of Syria’s Al-Ghad Movement, in Erbil, for talks on the political landscape and recent developments in Syria.

According to a statement from Barzani’s Headquarters, the meeting focused on current political conditions and the evolving situation across Syria, amid ongoing regional and international efforts to address the country’s prolonged crisis.

The discussions come as Syria continues to face complex political and security challenges, with various actors engaged in negotiations and initiatives aimed at stabilizing the country and advancing a political settlement.

Ahmed Al-Jarba is a prominent Syrian political figure who previously served as president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces. He later founded the Al-Ghad Movement, positioning it as a political current that advocates dialogue, national reconciliation, and a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

Al-Jarba has maintained close engagement with regional and international actors and is known for his pragmatic approach toward resolving Syria’s prolonged crisis through negotiations rather than military confrontation.

In recent weeks, President Barzani played a key role in helping defuse tensions and halt fighting in western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), where clashes had raised fears of broader ethnic conflict. Through sustained political engagement and coordination with multiple parties, his efforts contributed to reaching a ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces, aimed at preventing further escalation and protecting civilian communities.

President Barzani has repeatedly stressed that war serves no one’s interests and that lasting stability in Syria can only be achieved through dialogue, mutual recognition, and peaceful coexistence. His engagement in the Syrian file reflects a broader approach that positions the Kurdistan Region as a stabilizing actor and a platform for political mediation in a volatile region.