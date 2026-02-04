U.S. Military Says Five Airstrikes Conducted Against ISIS Targets in Syria

CENTCOM said it carried out five airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria from Jan. 27–Feb. 2, destroying key sites as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike to prevent a resurgence of the group.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces carried out five airstrikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, as partner forces continue coordinated military pressure against the group.

In a statement shared on its official X account, CENTCOM said the strikes targeted an ISIS communications site, a critical logistics node, and several weapons storage facilities. The operations involved the use of 50 precision-guided munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft.

CENTCOM described the campaign as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the “enduring defeat” of ISIS. Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, said the strikes demonstrate continued focus on preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria. He added that operating in coordination with coalition and partner forces aims to make “America, the region and the world safer.”

The strikes were conducted under Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched in response to a Dec. 13 attack on U.S. and Syrian forces in Palmyra. According to the statement, the ISIS ambush killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter.

CENTCOM said that after nearly two months of targeted operations, more than 50 ISIS militants have been killed or captured. It also confirmed that Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was killed in a deliberate strike in northwest Syria on Jan. 16. The statement said he was directly connected to the ISIS gunman responsible for the Dec. 13 attack.

CENTCOM said the latest strikes reflect ongoing coordination with partner forces and a sustained effort to dismantle ISIS networks across Syria.