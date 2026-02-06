After Muscat Talks, Iranian FM Says they Agreed with U.S. to Continue Diplomatic Process

Iranian and U.S. delegations concluded indirect talks in Muscat, mediated by Oman. Both sides described the atmosphere as positive and agreed to continue negotiations.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In the hushed corridors of Muscat, a round of indirect diplomacy between Iran and the United States drew to a close, carrying with it cautious language of progress and the promise of further consultations as both sides prepared to leave Oman’s capital.

Iran’s official television announced that the negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, conducted under the mediation of Oman in Muscat, have concluded, and that there is a possibility the negotiating delegations will now return to their respective countries.

On Friday, Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, spoke to journalists after the second round of talks ended. He said that several rounds of indirect negotiations had taken place, during which messages were exchanged and a number of Iranian concerns were conveyed.

Araghchi said the discussions were held in “a very good atmosphere,” that Iran’s rights and interests were addressed, and that the talks with the United States were positive. He added that, in general, this round of negotiations was “a good beginning,” but that the Iranian delegation must return to Tehran to consult on how to continue the process.

He also stated that all of Iran’s concerns and interests had been presented to the other side, and that Iran had received the views and positions of the American side.

Regarding the continuation of negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Araghchi said there is an understanding between both sides, but that consultations with their respective governments are required.

In a separate statement on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei wrote: “The Iran–US talks in Muscat concluded with the agreement of both sides to continue the negotiations.” He added: “Both negotiating delegations, after conveying their viewpoints and demands, agreed to return to their capitals to consult regarding the next round of talks.”

The Omani Foreign Minister Badr Hamad al-Busaidi revealed further details in a message on the social media platform X. He said the mediated talks between the United States and Iran were “very serious” and “useful,” helping both sides better understand each other’s intentions.

Al-Busaidi said the discussions were beneficial in clarifying the thinking of both the Iranian and American sides and in identifying areas where progress could be achieved. On the next steps, he stated: “Our aim is to meet again at an appropriate time,” adding that the outcomes of the day would be taken back to Tehran and Washington for detailed review.

Iranian state television also reported that the negotiations between Iran and the United States on the nuclear and missile files, mediated by Oman, had ended, and that the delegations may return to their countries.

Some US media outlets reported that Iran may suspend its nuclear program for a long period, in exchange for the United States lifting sanctions on Iran.

Omani media, citing officials, said the talks focused on the framework and conditions of negotiations, and that another round is expected to take place in the coming days in a more intensive format.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, at 09:45 a.m., Abbas Araghchi met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Hamad al-Busaidi. At 11:45 a.m., a meeting began between Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy and head of the US negotiating delegation, and the Omani foreign minister. At 12:00 p.m., the first round of the day’s talks ended.

Tasnim added that from 13:16 until 14:21, talks resumed between Araghchi and al-Busaidi, and that at 16:50, the Iranian negotiating delegation returned to their place of accommodation in Muscat.

As both sides return to their capitals for consultations, the Muscat round closes with mutual agreement to continue dialogue, leaving the next phase of negotiations to be shaped beyond the negotiating table.

Updated on Feb. 6, 2025, at 5:53 pm, the statement of Omani Foreign Minister Badr Hamad al-Busaidi was added.