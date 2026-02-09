President Barzani Meets KNCS Leadership, Stresses Kurdish Unity and Dialogue on Syria

The meeting focused on the political situation in Syria and recent developments on the ground, with both sides underscoring the importance of unity among Kurdish parties in the coming stages.

7 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani met on Monday with the Presidency of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS) in the Pirmam district of Erbil, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The meeting focused on the political situation in Syria and recent developments on the ground, with both sides underscoring the importance of unity among Kurdish parties in the coming stages. They also stressed the need to prioritize negotiation and dialogue as the primary means of resolving outstanding issues.

President Barzani’s role as a key mediator in Syria’s recent tensions was also highlighted. In late 2025 and early 2026, he played a central part in efforts to de-escalate confrontations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the transitional Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, warning that continued fighting could lead to a “great catastrophe” and fuel ethnic conflict between Kurds and Arabs.

Following violent clashes in Aleppo and Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria) in early January 2026, Barzani engaged in intensive diplomatic efforts with senior Syrian officials and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi to halt the fighting and ensure the protection of Kurdish communities.

As part of broader international coordination, Barzani has maintained close contact with key global actors. In February 2026, he held talks with U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack on de-escalation efforts and the continuation of cooperation between the Kurdish people and the United States. He also met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to discuss the peace process in northern Syria and the safeguarding of Kurdish rights within Syria’s emerging political framework.

Barzani has repeatedly emphasized to the transitional authorities in Damascus that lasting stability in Syria depends on the constitutional and political recognition of Kurdish rights.