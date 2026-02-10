Barzani Charity Foundation Opens Officially Licensed Aid Offices across Western Kurdistan

BCF has opened licensed offices in Qamishlo, Amuda, and Derik under Damascus authorization, coordinating with local and government bodies, as it continues large-scale humanitarian operations across Western Kurdistan.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has formally expanded its humanitarian operations into Western Kurdistan, opening new offices in Qamishlo, Amuda, and Derik following a process of official licensing and institutional coordination—a move that solidifies its cross-regional presence and signals a new chapter in organized aid for the area.

Rawaj Haji, Member of board of Directors at BCF, speaking to Kurdistan24 English, confirmed that the new offices are fully operational and legally registered. “Now we have opened offices in Qamishlo, Amuda, and Derik. It is clear, and the procedures are completed—the procedures for renting the building and everything... we are opening them.”

And when asked if they have asked for an emergency license, he noted: “We aren't submitting a request for an emergency situation, We officially have an official license from Damascus. That license is for all of Syria, and our new offices in Derik, Amuda, and Qamishlo are in coordination with the organizations department in Qamishlo, as well as with the government; we are registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the directorate of international organizations. That is the official nature of our work.”

The statement confirms that the offices are not temporary or ad hoc facilities, but fully licensed and institutionally recognized branches operating under a nationwide legal framework.

Haji further detailed the broader scope of BCF’s presence inside Syria: “So, now we have offices in Damascus, in Aleppo, and in Afrin; and in Hasakah, Qamishlo, Derik and... we also have offices in Derik and Amuda.”

The expansion in Western Kurdistan comes as BCF continues large-scale humanitarian operations across the region.

The Barzani Charity Foundation reported extensive humanitarian activity in Western Kurdistan from the first day of its operations until Feb. 8, delivering 367 aid convoys to the region. The assistance included 89,670 hot meals provided to Kurdish families and support to 15,195 households through food parcels, winter supplies, and hygiene kits.

BCF also distributed 332,492 liters of fuel to 9,064 families for heating and cooking needs during winter. Health services reached 7,952 individuals, covering medical check-ups, basic treatment, and emergency care. In parallel, the foundation’s projects created 906 temporary employment opportunities.

The region has faced years of conflict, displacement, and economic disruption, alongside recent fighting between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the long-running Syrian civil war. These conditions have left many families with food insecurity, limited healthcare access, and fuel shortages.

With officially licensed offices now operating in Qamishlo, Amuda, and Derik, the Barzani Charity Foundation has transformed its humanitarian footprint in Western Kurdistan into a formally anchored network, aligning relief operations with legal recognition and institutional coordination.