U.S. Forces Complete Withdrawal from al-Tanf Garrison, CENTCOM Says

“U.S. forces remain poised to respond to any ISIS threats that arise in the region as we support partner-led efforts to prevent the terrorist network’s resurgence,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Thursday that American forces completed an orderly departure from al-Tanf Garrison in Syria on Wednesday, calling the move part of a deliberate, conditions-based transition under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).

According to the statement, CJTF-OIR, established in 2014, has advised, assisted, and enabled partner forces in the campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS). The U.S. Department of Defense said in April 2025 that it would begin consolidating its military locations in Syria following ISIS’s territorial defeat in 2019.

Despite the withdrawal from al-Tanf, CENTCOM stressed that U.S. forces remain prepared to counter emerging threats. “U.S. forces remain poised to respond to any ISIS threats that arise in the region as we support partner-led efforts to prevent the terrorist network’s resurgence,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “Maintaining pressure on ISIS is essential to protecting the U.S. homeland and strengthening regional security.”

The command added that over the past two months, U.S. forces struck more than 100 targets using over 350 precision munitions and captured or killed more than 50 ISIS militants.

CENTCOM has overseen U.S. military operations in Syria since the international coalition campaign against ISIS expanded into the country in 2014. American forces were deployed primarily to support local partners, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with training, intelligence, and air support in operations that led to the collapse of ISIS’s territorial control by 2019.

The al-Tanf Garrison, located near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan, has served as a strategic outpost for coalition operations, helping monitor militant activity and secure key transit routes in the region. While the U.S. troop presence in Syria has fluctuated over the years, Washington has maintained a limited deployment focused on counterterrorism missions and preventing an ISIS resurgence.