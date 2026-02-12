US Ready to Use ‘Full Range of Tools’ to Counter 'Iran’s Destabilizing Activities' in Iraq

Chargé d’Affaires Joshua Harris Stresses Any Iraqi Government Must Remain Fully Independent and Focused on National Interests.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to Iraqi sovereignty and regional stability during a meeting between Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Iraq, and Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi, head of the Al-Nahj National Alliance.

In a statement published Wednesday on its official X account, the US Embassy in Baghdad said Harris discussed “the importance of a strong US-Iraq partnership that delivers tangible benefits for Americans and Iraqis as we work to advance our shared interests – safeguarding Iraqi sovereignty, bolstering regional stability, and strengthening economic ties.”

According to the statement, Harris reiterated that the US government is prepared to “use the full range of tools to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in Iraq.” He also emphasized that any Iraqi government “should remain fully independent and focused on advancing the national interests of all Iraqis.”

The meeting comes at a sensitive time in Iraq’s political landscape, as negotiations continue among political blocs over government formation and key leadership positions. Questions surrounding foreign influence, particularly Iran’s role in Iraqi political and security affairs, remain central to domestic and international discussions.

Iran wields significant influence in Iraq through political alliances and armed factions, including groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Washington has repeatedly expressed concern over the activities of Iran-backed militias, accusing them of undermining Iraqi state authority and targeting US interests in the country.

In recent years, US-Iraq relations have navigated a complex balance between security cooperation, economic engagement, and political sensitivities. Washington has supported Iraq’s efforts to diversify its economy, attract foreign investment, and integrate more deeply into regional energy and trade networks.

At the same time, US officials have stressed the importance of maintaining Iraq’s sovereignty and preventing the country from becoming an arena for broader regional rivalries.

Harris’s remarks underscore Washington’s continued engagement with Iraqi political leaders across the spectrum, as the United States signals its intention to remain an active partner while pressing for an independent and nationally focused government in Baghdad.