Kurdistan PM Barzani Meets Georgian Ambassador to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Discussions Focus on Political, Economic, and Regional Cooperation.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received Archil Dz​uliashvili, Georgia’s ambassador to Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon, in Erbil as part of ongoing efforts to deepen ties between the Kurdistan Region and Georgia.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

They referenced recent high-level engagements, including the meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026, which focused on enhancing political, economic, and people-to-people connections.

The discussions also touched on the general political situation in Iraq and the broader region, with particular attention to recent developments in Syria. The talks highlighted the importance of dialogue, partnership, and regional stability amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze, during the Dubai meeting, expressed appreciation for the positive and constructive role played by Kurds in Georgia, recognizing their contributions to the country’s social and civic fabric.

These remarks were welcomed by Barzani as a reflection of goodwill and inclusivity, reinforcing the shared commitment to deepening cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Georgia.

The meeting marks another step in the Kurdistan Region’s diplomatic engagement with regional partners, aiming to promote mutual understanding, economic collaboration, and sustained political dialogue.