European Parliament Condemns Violence in Western Kurdistan, Urges Ceasefire Compliance and Minority Protections

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The European Parliament on Thursday strongly condemned violence against civilians in Western Kurdistan (northeast Syria) and called on all parties to respect the ceasefire, warning that reported abuses could constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and possible war crimes.

In a resolution adopted by 363 votes in favor, 71 against, and 81 abstentions, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) cited credible reports from the United Nations and non-governmental organizations documenting alleged violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, forced displacement, and attacks on civilian infrastructure. Lawmakers expressed particular concern over abuses reported against Kurdish civilians, such as desecration of corpses, vandalized burial grounds, and the use of unguided munitions in populated areas.

Support for Ceasefire and Kurdish Rights

MEPs welcomed the recent agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria’s transitional government and reiterated their strong backing for the ceasefire. They emphasized the importance of recognizing Kurdish civil and educational rights and urged all parties to uphold existing arrangements.

The resolution also called on regional actors, including Türkiye, to avoid actions that could undermine the truce, such as military operations or support for armed groups.

Call for Inclusive Political Transition

The Parliament stressed that stability in Western Kurdistan is vital for a comprehensive and inclusive political transition. Lawmakers urged Syrian authorities to safeguard the rights of all communities, including Kurds, Shias, Alawites, Christians, Druze, and Yezidis. They underlined that full recognition and political participation of the Kurdish population are essential for a stable Syria and called for these guarantees to be enshrined in the country’s future constitution while preserving territorial integrity.

Concerns Over ISIS Threat

MEPs warned of the ongoing risk posed by escaped ISIS fighters and affiliates from detention centers and camps in the region. They cautioned that transferring responsibility for detainees to Iraq could create uncertainty and dependence on the political capacity of other countries.

The resolution urged EU member states to repatriate their nationals from camps such as al-Hol and al-Roj, particularly children, and ensure adults face fair judicial proceedings.

Conditional Engagement with Syria

Lawmakers also expressed regret over the United States’ decision to withdraw troops from Syria and Iraq, calling on the EU and its partners to intensify efforts to prevent any resurgence of ISIS. They highlighted the significant role played by Kurdish forces, including female fighters (Sharvan), in combating the extremist group.

The Parliament concluded that any international engagement with Syria must remain conditional on measurable progress in civilian protection, respect for ceasefire agreements, and improvements in human rights and minority protections.