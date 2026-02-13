Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council: 5,704 ISIS Prisoners Transferred from Syria, Process Officially Completed

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council confirmed the transfer of 5,704 ISIS detainees from Syria, holding 61 nationalities, as CENTCOM concluded a 23-day operation to move suspects into Iraqi custody for investigation and trial.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council has officially announced the completion of the transfer process of all ISIS-affiliated detainees from Syria to Iraq, confirming that more than 5,700 prisoners have now been moved into Iraqi custody.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Council revealed the final figures of the operation, confirming that the process has fully concluded.

According to the statement, the total number of ISIS detainees transferred from Syria to Iraq has reached 5,704 individuals, holding the nationalities of 61 different countries.

Nationality Breakdown

The Supreme Judicial Council disclosed that the majority of the detainees are Arabs. The breakdown is as follows:

Iraqis: 467 suspects

Arab nationals (excluding Iraq): 4,253 suspects

Foreign nationals: 983 suspects

The Council added that among the Arab detainees, the largest number hold Syrian nationality, totaling 3,543 suspects.

Regarding the foreign nationals, the Council identified the most prominent countries whose citizens were transferred in this process as: Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Austria, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Poland, Russia, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, the United States, South Africa, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The Supreme Judicial Council reaffirmed that the First Karkh Investigative Court, specialized in terrorism cases, began immediate legal procedures upon the arrival of the suspects. These measures include interrogation and investigation in preparation for legal sentencing under Iraqi law.

The Council confirmed that with the completion of all transfers, the task of relocating every detainee to Iraq has now officially ended.

This announcement follows a statement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which confirmed the completion of a large-scale transfer operation moving more than 5,700 adult male ISIS fighters from detention facilities in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria) to Iraqi custody.

According to CENTCOM, the mission concluded with a nighttime flight on Feb. 12, after beginning on Jan. 21 and lasting 23 days. The operation was described as a significant step toward strengthening regional security and ensuring that the detainees remain securely held.

Baghdad confirmed that 5,064 detainees are now located in one facility where they are undergoing investigation and trial under Iraqi law.

CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper praised the mission, stating that it was carried out with professionalism and collaboration with regional partners, adding that Iraq’s leadership recognized the importance of the transfer for regional security.

The mission was planned, coordinated, and executed by U.S. and coalition forces under the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR).

CJTF-OIR Commander Kevin Lambert said the successful execution of the orderly and secure transfer operation would help prevent an ISIS resurgence in Syria.

CENTCOM noted that CJTF-OIR was established in 2014 and has advised, assisted, and enabled partner forces in the fight against ISIS, which was territorially defeated in 2019.