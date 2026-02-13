UN Security Council Demands Protection for Syria's Kurds, Welcomes SDF-Damascus Agreement

The UN Security Council urged Syria to protect Kurds and welcomed the SDF–Damascus deal, while the European Parliament condemned abuses in Western Kurdistan, backed the ceasefire, and called for Kurdish rights and inclusive political transition.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Nations Security Council has called on the Syrian government to protect Kurdish civilians in Western Kurdistan and ensure their political participation in Syria’s future, while welcoming the recent agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government and stressing the need for full commitment to its implementation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Security Council welcomed the comprehensive agreement between the SDF and Damascus and confirmed that both sides must remain fully committed in order to reduce civilian suffering and stabilize the region.

Member states emphasized that the Syrian government bears responsibility for protecting all its citizens, including Kurds, and stressed that Kurdish rights in Syria must be safeguarded.

The Council also welcomed Syria’s Presidential Decree No. 13, noting that its content reaffirms the protection of Kurdish rights in Syria. At the same time, members expressed their support for Kurdish participation in Syrian state institutions and for the return of displaced Kurdish families to their original areas.

On the fight against ISIS, the Security Council reaffirmed its commitment to counterterrorism and honored the sacrifices made during the campaign against the group in northeast Syria. The statement also praised the role of the Kurdistan Regional Government in confronting ISIS threats and supporting regional security efforts.

The Security Council’s position comes amid growing international concern over the situation in Western Kurdistan, following a strongly worded resolution by the European Parliament.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, the European Parliament condemned violence against civilians in Western Kurdistan and called on all parties to respect the ceasefire, warning that reported abuses could amount to serious violations of international humanitarian law and possible war crimes.

The resolution was adopted by 363 votes in favor, 71 against, and 81 abstentions. Members of the European Parliament cited reports from the United Nations and non-governmental organizations documenting alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, forced displacement, and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Lawmakers expressed particular concern over reported abuses against Kurdish civilians, including desecration of corpses, vandalized burial grounds, and the use of unguided munitions in populated areas.

MEPs welcomed the recent agreement between the SDF and Syria’s transitional government and reiterated their strong backing for the ceasefire. They stressed the importance of recognizing Kurdish civil and educational rights and urged all parties to uphold existing arrangements.

The European Parliament also called on regional actors, including Türkiye, to avoid actions that could undermine the truce, such as military operations or support for armed groups.

The resolution emphasized that stability in Western Kurdistan is essential for a comprehensive and inclusive political transition in Syria. Lawmakers urged Syrian authorities to safeguard the rights of all communities, including Kurds, Shias, Alawites, Christians, Druze, and Yezidis.

They underlined that full recognition and political participation of the Kurdish population are necessary for long-term stability and called for these guarantees to be enshrined in Syria’s future constitution, while preserving the country’s territorial integrity.

MEPs warned of the continued danger posed by escaped ISIS fighters and affiliates from detention centers and camps across the region. They cautioned that transferring responsibility for detainees to Iraq could create uncertainty and dependency on the political capacity of other states.

The resolution urged EU member states to repatriate their nationals from camps such as al-Hol and al-Roj, particularly children, while ensuring that adults face fair judicial proceedings.

The Parliament expressed regret over the United States’ decision to withdraw troops from Syria and Iraq and called on the European Union and its partners to intensify efforts to prevent any ISIS resurgence.

It also highlighted the significant role played by Kurdish forces, including female fighters (Sharvan), in combating the extremist group.

The European Parliament concluded that any international engagement with Syria must remain conditional on measurable progress in civilian protection, respect for ceasefire agreements, and concrete improvements in human rights and minority protections.