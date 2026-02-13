Iraq Warns Failure of US-Iran Talks Could Trigger Regional Escalation

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned that failure of US–Iran talks could trigger wider regional tensions, urging intensified diplomacy and dialogue as the US reiterated readiness to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in Iraq.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that dialogue must prevail to prevent further escalation in the region, warning that the failure of ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran could pose a serious security and military threat to the Middle East.

In a statement issued on Friday by Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hussein, who also serves as deputy prime minister, made the remarks while participating in a high-level session on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2026.

According to the statement, Hussein highlighted Iraq’s internal political landscape, including the electoral process and constitutional mechanisms related to government formation. He stressed that consolidating political stability and strengthening constitutional institutions are the main foundations for supporting the democratic process in the country.

Addressing regional developments, Hussein spoke openly about the scenarios surrounding negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

“All countries in the region are watching the outcome of the US–Iran talks,” he said, warning that the collapse of dialogue would increase the risk of escalating tensions and the outbreak of further military confrontations.

He described the current phase as highly sensitive and called for intensified diplomatic efforts, urging that the language of dialogue prevail to shield the region from deeper instability.

Hussein’s remarks come as the United States reaffirmed its readiness to counter what it described as Iran’s destabilizing activities in Iraq.

According to a statement published by the US Embassy in Baghdad on its official X account, Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the embassy, held talks with Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi, head of the Al-Nahj National Alliance.

The statement said Harris emphasized the importance of a strong US–Iraq partnership aimed at safeguarding Iraqi sovereignty, bolstering regional stability, and strengthening economic ties.

He also reiterated that the US government is prepared to “use the full range of tools to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in Iraq,” while stressing that any Iraqi government should remain fully independent and focused on advancing the national interests of all Iraqis.