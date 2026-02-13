Sulaimani Power Officials Publish Data Proving 93% of Households Paid Modest Bills

Sulaimani electricity officials say 93% of subscribers paid between 1,000 and 100,000 dinars for the latest billing cycle, based on data from more than 362,000 accounts across the governorate.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As public debate over power bills intensified, the General Directorate of Sulaimani Electricity moved to close the controversy with data, revealing that the overwhelming majority of subscribers paid within a limited and affordable range for the most recent billing cycle.

On Friday, the General Directorate of Sulaimani Electricity released detailed statistics for electricity charges for the month of January, stating that most joint subscribers across the governorate recorded low to moderate energy consumption.

According to the directorate, analysis was conducted on 362,745 electricity subscribers covered by the two distribution administrations—east and west Sulaimani—encompassing the city center, surrounding areas, the districts of Chwarta, Mawat, Qaradagh, and the subdistrict of Arabat.

Based on billing data for the period from Dec. 20, 2025, to Jan. 20, 2026, 93% of all subscribers—across residential, commercial, governmental, industrial, and agricultural categories—received bills ranging between 1,000 and 100,000 Iraqi dinars.

In a separate section of the statement, the directorate addressed accounts with exceptionally high charges, starting from over one million dinars and reaching up to one billion dinars. These figures, it clarified, belong exclusively to large iron and cement factories, major industrial projects, and large commercial malls, and have no connection to household consumption.

The authority stressed that claims of “imaginary” electricity charges do not apply to residential users and are unrelated to home electricity usage.

By publishing full billing data, the Sulaimani electricity authority says it aims to restore trust, insisting that household consumption remains largely within modest limits.