Senior Kurdistan Regional Government Delegation to Visit Baghdad Over 2026 Budget

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A high-level technical and financial delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to travel to Baghdad in the coming days to negotiate the Kurdistan Region’s share of Iraq’s 2026 federal budget and address funding for public sector salaries.

On Sunday, two special sources within the Ministry of Finance and Economy told Kurdistan24 that a senior KRG delegation is expected to visit Baghdad at the end of this week or the beginning of next week.

The visit will focus on discussions regarding public sector salaries and the draft 2026 federal budget law.

The delegation will be headed by Awat Sheikh Janab, Minister of Finance and Economy of the Kurdistan Regional Government. It will also include the Secretary of the Council of Ministers, the Director General of Budget, and the Director General of Accounting at the Ministry of Finance.

The primary objective of the visit is to discuss financial allocations for the coming year and to ensure that the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements are secured within the federal budget law, in a manner that fully resolves ongoing financial disputes and the issue of employee salaries.

With negotiations over the 2026 federal budget approaching a critical stage, the upcoming visit to Baghdad represents a key step in efforts to stabilize financial relations and guarantee salary funding for public employees in the Kurdistan Region.