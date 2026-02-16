Iraq Completes Preliminary Investigations into Over 500 ISIS Detainees

Official statistics indicate that the total number of suspects transferred from Syrian detention facilities to Iraqi custody has reached 5,704 individuals holding citizenship from 61 Arab and foreign countries.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announced Monday that preliminary investigations have been completed for more than 500 detainees affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) who were transferred from Syria to Iraq.

According to an official statement, Khalid Al-Mashhadani, President of the Karkh Court of Appeal, and Judge Ali Hussein Jafat, First Judge of the Karkh Investigation Court, visited the specialized center responsible for reviewing the cases of ISIS detainees returned from Syria.

The council confirmed that the Karkh Investigation Court has so far audited and investigated more than 500 suspects. Among them are 157 juveniles under the age of 18, whose cases have been separated and referred to the Juvenile Investigation Court for appropriate legal procedures.

Official statistics indicate that the total number of suspects transferred from Syrian detention facilities to Iraqi custody has reached 5,704 individuals holding citizenship from 61 Arab and foreign countries. Syrian nationals make up the largest group with 3,544 detainees, followed by 187 Moroccan citizens, 181 Turkish citizens, and 116 Egyptians.

The figures also include nationals from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and several European and Asian states. Additionally, 460 Iraqis are among the detainees, along with individuals from Jordan, Algeria, Indonesia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Tunisia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The development follows a Dec. 26 decision by the Iraqi National Security Council to establish a unified security committee tasked with overseeing the transfer of all ISIS members held in Syrian prisons to Iraqi territory for investigation and legal processing.