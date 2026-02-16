Dana Ahmad Majid Elected Gorran Movement General Coordinator at Kirkuk Conference

At a press conference, spokesperson Diler Abdulkhaliq said the gathering marked a milestone for what he described as a civilian, national reformist party, adding that the event also represented “a victory for Kirkuk.”

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Dana Ahmad Majid was elected general coordinator of the Gorran Movement during a party conference held Monday in Kirkuk, party officials announced.

At a press conference, spokesperson Diler Abdulkhaliq said the gathering marked a milestone for what he described as a civilian, national reformist party, adding that the event also represented “a victory for Kirkuk.”

Abdulkhaliq confirmed that delegates elected Majid as general coordinator and selected a council consisting of 55 permanent members and five reserve members. He noted that the party had faced organizational, legal, and political challenges for more than a year, calling the conference a significant step toward overcoming those obstacles.

He acknowledged that some members left the conference hall before proceedings concluded, but emphasized that the outcome should be viewed as a collective achievement. “The success of this conference belongs to them; the Gorran Movement belongs to all people,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the party aims to open a new chapter of cooperation with political actors across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, pledging to work with a renewed vision.

Founded in 2009 by Nawshirwan Mustafa and Qadir Haji Ali, Gorran is currently the sixth-largest political party in the Kurdistan Region and is not represented in the Iraqi Parliament.