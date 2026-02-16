Kurdistan Region Launches Tourism Council to Boost Economic Growth and Investment

Awni highlighted the Region’s tourism potential, noting that it hosts more than 3,000 tourist destinations and centers and employs over 20,000 people in the sector, about 80 percent of whom are local workers.

44 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Tourism Council (KTC) was officially established on Monday during a special ceremony attended by senior officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), marking a new step in the Region’s efforts to strengthen tourism as a driver of economic growth.

Speaking at the event, Sasan Awni, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism, described the council as “a strong bridge to unite our capabilities and visions for the future of tourism,” emphasizing that the initiative reflects the vision of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the ninth KRG cabinet’s strategy to prioritize tourism as a key pillar of economic recovery.

Awni highlighted the Region’s tourism potential, noting that it hosts more than 3,000 tourist destinations and centers and employs over 20,000 people in the sector, about 80 percent of whom are local workers. He also announced the creation of four new tourism general directorates in Halabja province and in the independent administrations of Zakho, Soran, and Raparin.

According to the minister, some 80 tourism projects have already been implemented across the Region at a combined cost exceeding $7.5 billion. He emphasized that the KRG continues to provide legal, financial, and infrastructure support to encourage private sector investment in tourism.

Awni expressed optimism that the newly established council will serve as a major catalyst for further development of the sector, reinforcing tourism’s role as a strategic component of the Kurdistan Region’s long-term economic diversification plans.

The Kurdistan Region is an emerging tourist destination. As of early 2026, it had attracted approximately 8 million visitors annually, with a government target of reaching 20 million by 2030. Travelers are drawn to its unique blend of ancient historical sites, rugged mountain landscapes, and a reputation for safety and hospitality that sets it apart from other regions of Iraq.