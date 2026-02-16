Diyarbakır Removed from Global Risk List After Four Decades, Sets Sights on Tourism Surge

The city recently gained global attention after being named among the world’s “100 most beautiful places to visit” by Time magazine, highlighting its architectural treasures and deep historical legacy.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The historic city of Diyarbakır, long known for its rich cultural heritage, religious landmarks, and renowned cuisine, has been removed from its international “forbidden zone” classification after four decades, local tourism officials announced, a development expected to significantly boost foreign visitor numbers.

The city recently gained global attention after being named among the world’s “100 most beautiful places to visit” by Time magazine, highlighting its architectural treasures and deep historical legacy. Despite such recognition, the ongoing regional conflict over the past 40 years had led several countries—particularly in Europe—to issue travel warnings advising citizens not to visit Diyarbakır, limiting international tourism.

In an interview with Güneydoğu Ekspres, Edip Paçal, head of the Diyarbakır Tourism and Promotion Association, confirmed that the city has now been removed from high-risk travel classifications. He described the decision as a “positive turning point” for the region’s tourism sector.

Official data from the Diyarbakır Governorship show steady growth in visitor numbers, with the city welcoming 1.2 million tourists in 2024 and 1.6 million in 2025. Authorities have set a target of 2 million visitors in 2026, a goal Paçal said is now more achievable given the improved international travel status.

Tourism stakeholders believe that the removal of the decades-long restriction will not only increase foreign arrivals but also help reposition Diyarbakır as a major cultural destination in the region.