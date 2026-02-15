Iraq's National Security Adviser: Al-Hol Camp Is Both a Humanitarian and Security Crisis

Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji described Al-Hol camp as both a humanitarian and security issue, confirming Baghdad’s approval to transfer ISIS detainees for legal proceedings during talks with Finland’s interior minister.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s National Security Adviser has described the Al-Hol camp file as both a humanitarian and security matter, reaffirming Baghdad’s approval to transfer ISIS detainees to Iraqi territory to complete legal procedures, while urging the international community to assume its responsibilities.

On Sunday, Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s National Security Adviser, received Mari Rantanen, Finland’s Minister of the Interior, along with her accompanying delegation.

According to a statement from the Office of the National Security Adviser, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, with the aim of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, al-Araji noted that “the Iraqi government has adopted a courageous decision to repatriate its citizens from Al-Hol camp at their request. They are later placed in (Al-Amal) camp under a rehabilitation program, and most families, after completing the program, have been returned to their home areas.”

He clarified that Iraq’s approach to the matter is comprehensive, treating it simultaneously as a humanitarian and a security issue.

Al-Araji also revealed that Iraq has expressed its approval for the transfer of ISIS detainees to Iraqi territory in order to complete the necessary legal procedures against them. In this regard, he called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and repatriate its own nationals.

For her part, Rantanen reaffirmed Finland’s keenness to develop and deepen relations with Iraq across various sectors, particularly in security, intelligence cooperation, counterterrorism, combating narcotics, and the exchange of information and expertise.

She also stressed the importance of joint efforts to consolidate peace in the region and globally, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as the only path toward stability.

The meeting underscored Baghdad’s dual-track approach to Al-Hol — balancing humanitarian considerations with security imperatives — while reinforcing bilateral security cooperation between Iraq and Finland.