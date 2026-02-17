Oman Says US–Iran Geneva Talks Make “Good Progress” Toward Common Goals

Writing on social media, Albusaidi said the discussions between Iran and the United States ended with a constructive tone.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Fresh indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva concluded Tuesday with “good progress” toward identifying shared objectives and technical understandings, according to Badr Albusaidi, the foreign minister of Oman, who is mediating the talks.

Writing on social media, Albusaidi said the discussions between Iran and the United States ended with a constructive tone. “Together we made serious efforts to define a number of guiding principles for a final deal,” he stated, adding that the participation of Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was “much appreciated.” He noted that further work remains and that both sides departed with clear next steps before their next meeting.

The talks, held in Geneva, mark the second round of indirect negotiations focused on Iran’s nuclear program. Earlier Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the sides had agreed on a “set of guiding principles” that could pave the way for a future agreement. Speaking to state television, he described the latest discussions as more constructive than those earlier this month and said negotiators would now begin drafting a possible deal based on the outlined principles.

Araghchi added that no date has yet been set for a third round but confirmed both parties would continue working on draft texts before exchanging proposals and scheduling the next session. Iranian media outlets, including ISNA, reported that the talks had concluded without releasing any detailed outcomes.

The diplomatic effort coincided with remarks from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said Washington would not succeed in defeating the Islamic Republic. His comments were posted online after a speech in Tehran attended by thousands from East Azerbaijan Province.

Despite sharp rhetoric, officials involved in the negotiations signaled cautious optimism, emphasizing incremental progress and continued engagement as the process moves forward.