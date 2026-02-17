President Barzani Congratulates Kurdish Students and Youth on 73rd Anniversary of Union’s Founding

Celebrating decades of activism, the Kurdistan Democratic Students and Youth Union has played a historic role in nurturing leaders and supporting the Kurdish liberation movement

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday extended his warmest congratulations to the members, secretariat, and all students and youth of the Kurdistan Democratic Students and Youth Union on the occasion of the organization’s seventy-third founding anniversary, praising their historic contributions to Kurdistan’s liberation struggle and national development.

In his message, Barzani highlighted the union’s pivotal role during key moments in Kurdish history, including the Ayloul Revolution, the Gulan Revolution, and the Kurdish Uprising (Raparin).

He noted that the union has long served as a center for nurturing fighters, patriots, and capable cadres who have supported the Peshmerga and contributed to the broader Kurdish liberation movement, often at significant personal sacrifice.

President Barzani emphasized that student and youth organizations carry the ongoing responsibility to uphold the values of Kurdish identity (Kurdayeti), and to foster national awareness and self-confidence within society.

He called on members to continue serving the higher goals of the people of Kurdistan, encouraging them to remain steadfast, dedicated, and committed to the nation’s progress.

Founded in 1953, the Kurdistan Democratic Students and Youth Union has historically functioned as both an educational and political platform, cultivating future leaders and activists while participating actively in social and political movements across the Kurdistan Region.

Its work has been instrumental in maintaining youth engagement in the region’s political life and in supporting the efforts of the Peshmerga during periods of conflict.

President Barzani concluded his message by wishing the students and youth continued success, prosperity, and happiness in their endeavors.