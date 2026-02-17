President Barzani Congratulates Dana Ahmed Majid on Election as Gorran Movement Leader

In a statement released by Barzani Headquarters, President Barzani also extended his congratulations to the movement’s newly elected National Council and its members and supporters.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Dana Ahmed Majid following his election as general coordinator of the Gorran Movement, expressing hope that the party’s new leadership will strengthen the political process and unity among Kurdish parties.

In a statement released by Barzani Headquarters, President Barzani also extended his congratulations to the movement’s newly elected National Council and its members and supporters. He said he hoped the leadership change would serve “the highest interests of the Kurdish people” and contribute to cooperation among political forces.

Majid was elected during a party conference held Monday in Kirkuk, which party officials described as a milestone for the organization. Spokesperson Diler Abdulkhaliq said delegates selected Majid as general coordinator and chose a council of 55 permanent members and five reserve members, calling the gathering a step toward overcoming organizational and political challenges faced over the past year.

Founded in 2009 by Nawshirwan Mustafa and Qadir Haji Ali, Gorran is currently the sixth-largest party in the Kurdistan Region and does not hold seats in the Iraqi Parliament. Party officials say the new leadership aims to open a fresh chapter of cooperation with political actors across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.