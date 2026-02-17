Strategic Water Supply Project in Erbil Nears Completion, Promises Long-Term Relief

Nearly 95% of the strategic water project is complete, set to tackle decades-long water shortages for residents

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) strategic and rapid emergency water supply project for Erbil city is approaching its final phase, with officials saying all remaining work is expected to be completed in the near future. The project is part of a broader initiative to modernize the city’s water infrastructure and secure sustainable access for residents.

Engineer Blund Hazim, the project supervisor, told Kurdistan24 that nearly 95% of the second phase of the city’s water network has been completed. He noted that the total length of this phase is 430 kilometers, of which more than 410 kilometers have been fully implemented.

"Only about 20 kilometers remain, which include sections reaching Erbil’s airport line and parts of the Bahrka road corridor," Hazim said, adding that once finished, the project will be fully operational and provide vital water services to the city’s residents.

Raber Hussein, director of Erbil Water, told Kurdistan24 that the project’s primary goal is to expand water distribution services across all neighborhoods of Erbil. He added that the project not only serves existing urban areas but also extends to planned neighborhoods outlined in the city’s master plan, which will become fully integrated into the water network in the future.

The strategic water network is designed to supply up to 480,000 cubic meters of potable water to Erbil within 24 hours, ensuring a reliable and continuous flow for households, businesses, and public services. Once operational, the project is expected to significantly reduce water scarcity in Erbil, providing a long-term solution projected to last for the next 30 years.

The strategic and rapid emergency water supply project is being implemented by Kaywan Company, with officials estimating that all remaining work will be completed within 20 days to one month.

The initiative reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure modernization, urban planning, and improving the quality of life for residents in the rapidly growing capital.

With the completion of this water network, Erbil is set to achieve one of its most ambitious infrastructure goals, strengthening the city’s resilience to population growth and climate-related challenges while ensuring that residents have uninterrupted access to clean water for decades to come.