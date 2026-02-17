KDP Bloc in Iraq Parliament Rejects Agenda Change, Warns Against Sidelining Political Components

The KDP bloc in Iraq’s parliament rejected the addition of an agenda item, calling it a constitutional violation and warning against sidelining political components.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sharp political dispute unfolded inside Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday, as the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc accused parliamentary leadership of violating constitutional and procedural rules by adding a new item to the session’s agenda.

On Tuesday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Iraqi Parliament issued a statement expressing strong objection to the conduct of the day’s parliamentary session.

The bloc stated that the addition of a clause to the session’s agenda constituted a violation of Article 37/Second of the parliament’s internal bylaws, describing the move as a “clear constitutional violation.”

According to the statement, the step represents a blow to “political consensus among components” and stands in direct contradiction to the principles governing agreement on major state positions.

In another section of the statement, the bloc declared: “We announce our categorical rejection of this violation, which has led to the disruption of political agreements. This runs counter to the principle of consensus and balance in the process of resolving and appointing senior state positions.”

The KDP bloc also strongly criticized the manner in which the parliamentary session was managed by the Speaker of Parliament, warning against the repetition of such procedures in future sessions.

Reaffirming its stance, the bloc stressed: “The building of the state cannot be achieved through monopolizing decisions and sidelining the rights of components,” signaling continued political tension over parliamentary procedures and power-sharing mechanisms.