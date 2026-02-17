US Consul General in Erbil Extends Ramadan Greetings, Affirms Strong Partnership with Kurdistan Region

US Consul General Wendy Green congratulated the people of Kurdistan on Ramadan, highlighting reflection, unity, and the strong US–Kurdistan partnership in a video message.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the holy month of Ramadan begins in the Kurdistan Region, the United States Consul General in Erbil delivered a message of reflection and unity, extending her congratulations to the people of Kurdistan and all those observing the sacred month.

Wendy Green, the United States Consul General in Erbil, conveyed her Ramadan greetings in a video message addressed to the people of the Kurdistan Region and everyone marking the holy month.

In her remarks, Green described Ramadan as “a season of reflection, compassion, and togetherness,” emphasizing that it is a time to grow closer to friends, family, and neighbors.

She underscored the strength of relations between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, stating: “The United States and the Kurdistan Region share a deep partnership built on mutual respect and shared values.”

Green also referred to the approaching 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, noting: “On this anniversary, we celebrate the diversity and spirit of unity that bring our peoples together.”

Delivering part of her message in Kurdish, she expressed hope that Ramadan would further strengthen ties between communities through friendship and cooperation.

Her message follows similar greetings from diplomatic missions in the Kurdistan Region. The UK Consulate General in Erbil, Andrew Bizley, extended his congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan, marking the beginning of the holy month.

The Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that Wednesday marks the first day of Ramadan in the Kurdistan Region.

As Ramadan commences, diplomatic representatives in Erbil have joined in recognizing the spiritual significance of the month, emphasizing reflection, unity, and shared values.