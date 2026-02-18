Moorhead Mayor Highlights Kurdish Community’s Contributions and Growing Ties with Kurdistan

Shelly Carlson emphasizes entrepreneurship, cultural exchange, and support for Kurdish residents as city celebrates ongoing partnership with Zakho

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Shelly Carlson, Mayor of Moorhead, Minnesota, United States, spoke on Wednesday about the city’s vibrant Kurdish community, ongoing cultural exchanges with the Kurdistan Region, and her efforts to support residents as she campaigns for the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Moorhead, a city of around 45,000 people on Minnesota’s western border along the Red River, is home to approximately 3,000 Kurdish residents, who contribute to the city’s economy as business owners, teachers, and restaurateurs, Carlson told Kurdistan24.

Mayor Carlson praised the Kurdish community for its active role in civic life and for its contributions both in the U.S. and abroad.

“What they have done for the United States, serving alongside our military and risking their lives before coming here, is something we owe a debt of gratitude for,” she said. Carlson noted that the community’s integration into Moorhead has strengthened the city’s social and economic fabric.

The mayor also highlighted ongoing initiatives to deepen ties between Moorhead and the Kurdistan Region. She said that a Kurdish delegation from Zakho visited Moorhead last year, participating in a city tour and planting a “friendship tree” in a local park.

The city has begun exploring university student exchanges with Minnesota State University Moorhead, Concordia College, and other institutions, as well as potential equipment transfers from Moorhead’s fire department to Zakho.

Carlson emphasized the importance of building relationships gradually, starting with small initiatives like the friendship tree and expanding to more substantial collaborations over time.

The mayor also discussed economic opportunities for the Kurdish community in Moorhead. She highlighted the soon-to-open Spark Center for Entrepreneurship, which will provide training, networking opportunities, and access to microloans and grants to help Kurdish residents and others start businesses. “There’s just so much opportunity,” Carlson said.

On policy matters, Carlson voiced concern over recent immigration enforcement practices in Minnesota. She criticized what she described as aggressive actions by immigration authorities, saying they violate due process and the rights of immigrants, and contrasted them with historical cooperation between local law enforcement and federal agencies.

Carlson concluded by emphasizing the Kurdish community’s positive impact on Moorhead and her commitment to strengthening cultural and economic ties.

“The Kurdish people are incredibly hardworking, fun, and grateful,” she said. “I’m honored that so many have chosen Moorhead as their home, and I want to continue supporting them so they can thrive.”

The growing people-to-people ties between the United States and the Kurdistan Region reflect a deepening bond built on cultural exchange, education, and mutual support.

From student programs and entrepreneurial initiatives to community visits and shared celebrations, these connections foster understanding, friendship, and collaboration, strengthening the relationship between citizens on both sides and laying the groundwork for long-term partnership.

Issa Hassan, Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Washington, D.C., conducted the interview.