Renovation of Chamchamal Public Library to Begin After Flood Damage

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The renovation of the Chamchamal Public Library is set to begin in the coming days following severe damage caused by flash floods, according to the library’s director general.

Hersh Abdulrahman told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that preparatory work, including design planning, cleaning, and reorganization, has already been completed. He said recent efforts have focused on repairing areas affected by water seepage and flooding.

“This is the second time the library has been damaged by flash floods,” Abdulrahman said. “Our main task over the past few days has been to address the damage caused by flooding and water seepage.”

He noted that the renovation will be carried out by a Kurdish cultural center in the Kurdistan Region and will feature a new and different design. The process is expected to take time, as it involves not only structural renovation but also a complete reorganization of the library’s collections.

Abdulrahman added that more than 35,000 book contributions have been collected for the Chamchamal Public Library from libraries, citizens, writers, and intellectuals.

In a related development, the Erbil General Directorate of Culture and Arts has donated 1,000 books to the Erbil Public Library for the second time, contributing to broader efforts to support public libraries across the region.

On December 9, 2025, heavy rainfall across the Kurdistan Region—particularly in Sulaimani province—triggered flash floods in Chamchamal, causing extensive damage. The flooding resulted in the loss of 19,300 books, magazines, and newspapers at the Chamchamal Library.

Established in 1976, the Chamchamal Public Library is one of the area’s key cultural institutions, housing thousands of books and historical titles and operating nine branches.