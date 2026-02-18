Masrour Barzani Visits Kurdistan Democratic Students and Youth Union School on Anniversary

Deputy President of KDP praises the union’s historical role in shaping leaders and promoting national awareness

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Deputy President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Wednesday visited the Secretariat Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Students and Youth Union (KDSYU) in celebration of the union’s 73rd founding anniversary. He was warmly welcomed by the bureau’s secretary and members of its secretariat.

During his visit, Barzani extended his heartfelt congratulations to the bureau’s secretary members of the secretariat and all members of the union, praising their longstanding dedication and contribution to the party.

He noted that the union has historically served as a key institution for nurturing party leaders, conveying the party’s leadership values, playing a pivotal role in the Kurdistan liberation movement, and protecting the rights of the Kurdistan people.

Barzani emphasized that the KDSYU has consistently acted as a foundation for cultivating capable leaders and patriots, supporting the broader goals of the KDP while fostering civic engagement and national consciousness among the youth.

Looking ahead, he expressed hope that the union will continue to have a meaningful role in educating and guiding the next generation of Kurdistan students and youth, promoting national awareness and patriotism across the Kurdistan Region.

As the Kurdistan Democratic Students and Youth Union marks its 73rd anniversary, Masrour Barzani’s visit highlights the union’s vital role in empowering the youth across all communities of Kurdistan.

By nurturing leaders, fostering civic responsibility, and promoting awareness of their shared heritage, the union continues to shape a future where every young Kurd can contribute to the prosperity, unity, and resilience of the Kurdistan Region.