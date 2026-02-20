Fans Visit Japanese Zoo to See Baby Macaque 'Punch' and His Stuffed Orangutan

Six-month-old macaque named 'Punch', abandoned at birth, has charmed visitors and online fans while integrating with his troop under zookeeper care.

2026-02-20 13:03

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Dozens of visitors gathered at Ichikawa City Zoo on Friday to see a six-month-old Japanese macaque named Punch, who became widely known on social media after being abandoned by his mother and raised by zookeepers.

Born in July last year, Punch was switched to artificial feeding shortly after birth when his mother showed no interest in caring for him, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported. Japanese macaque infants typically cling to their mothers both for safety and to build muscle, and zookeepers sought a substitute for maternal contact. They eventually provided Punch with a stuffed orangutan, which he chose for its long legs and resemblance to a monkey, a zookeeper told Fuji TV.

Footage of Punch dragging the oversized toy and clinging to it quickly spread online, generating a dedicated fanbase under the hashtag #HangInTherePunch. The Japan News reported that scenes of him running around the zoo’s monkey enclosure while holding the stuffed animal captured attention both among visitors and on social media platforms.

On Friday, visitors at the zoo crowded around the macaque enclosure, taking photographs and encouraging Punch as he interacted with other monkeys. “We’re here since this morning. We rarely come to a zoo but we wanted to see cute Punch,” said 32-year-old Sayaka Takimoto, who traveled two hours with her husband to see him. Another visitor, 50-year-old Yoko, said she had studied Punch’s photos in advance to recognize him. “It makes me a little sad he’s growing so fast, but I’m relieved to see he’s making friends,” she said.

Punch has been gradually integrating with his troop after training to socialize in the artificial environment, the AFP report said. Zookeepers noted that while the baby macaque is occasionally scolded by older monkeys, he has shown “mental strength and resilience.” A statement issued by the zoo asked visitors to continue supporting Punch as he adjusts to life with other macaques, adding that no serious aggression had been observed from the troop.

The stuffed orangutan Punch carries was sourced from IKEA. According to The Japan News, IKEA Japan donated 33 additional stuffed animals to Ichikawa City earlier this week for use as spares, ensuring that the young macaque has backups as he continues to bond with the group.

The Yomiuri Shimbun noted that Punch’s mother may have neglected him due to inexperience with her first litter or reduced stamina from the summer heat. In response, zookeepers experimented with towels and other soft toys, but Punch consistently preferred the orangutan, which provided him comfort and a sense of security.

Punch’s emergence as a social media figure has highlighted both his playful behavior and the zoo’s efforts to provide surrogate maternal care. AFP reported that some fans expressed concern after a video circulated showing an adult macaque dragging Punch, though zoo officials said such interactions are part of normal troop dynamics and not indicative of sustained harm.

The Ichikawa City Zoo, located near Tokyo, has used the attention surrounding Punch to share updates on his development, including footage of him “playfully poking others and getting scolded” as he adapts to troop life. The zoo’s social media updates aim to inform visitors and fans while tracking Punch’s gradual reintegration.

Visitors said they were drawn to the zoo both by Punch’s viral presence online and by the opportunity to observe him in person. The AFP report described more than 100 visitors present on Friday, some shouting encouragement as Punch approached other monkeys. The Japan News highlighted the widespread online appeal of Punch, noting that images of him with the stuffed orangutan had circulated well beyond the zoo’s regular audience.

Punch’s case illustrates the challenges of raising a macaque orphan and the role of surrogate objects in supporting infant development. Zookeepers continue to monitor his interactions with the troop, aiming to foster socialization while minimizing stress for the young monkey.

Punch remains under the care of Ichikawa City Zoo, with zookeepers providing both guidance and opportunities for natural social behaviors. Visitors continue to follow his progress both in person and through the zoo’s social media channels.