Syrian Province Orders Ban on Makeup for Female Public Employees

Latakia’s governor banned makeup for female public employees, citing professional standards; enforcement and legal impact remain unclear.

2026-02-20 14:01

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The governor of Latakia province has issued a directive barring female employees in government and public sector positions from wearing makeup during official working hours, a decision that has drawn attention and debate across the country.

The edict, announced last month, applies to women in state and local administrations, including schools, and stipulates that violations could result in “legal accountability,” according to The New York Times. Governor Muhammad Othman, appointed by Syria’s central government, declined repeated requests for comment, but his office released a statement asserting that the measure “does not aim to restrict any group or infringe upon personal freedoms, which are safeguarded by the constitutional declaration and protected by law.”

The statement added that the decision was intended to regulate professional appearance and avoid excessive use of makeup.

The announcement generated immediate reaction on social media, with users posting memes and commentary highlighting the contrast between male and female appearances.

Syrian influencer Sultana Fawaz, in a video shared online, suggested jokingly that the combination of the makeup ban and frequent power cuts affecting hair styling reflected a government effort to encourage women to cover their hair and faces. “Makeup is a red line,” she said. “Men should come out in protest, not women.”

Interviews conducted by The New York Times indicated a range of responses among residents of Latakia.

Lina Ismael, 48, a media coordinator in the provincial health department, said she initially thought the directive was a joke. “We’re not used to such a decision,” she said. Ms. Ismael characterized makeup as a matter of personal freedom but supported reasonable limits on heavy application.

By contrast, Margarite Jamal, a lawyer in Latakia, described the measure as an effort to professionalize public sector appearances.

“Many working women now go to work dressed the same way they would to a wedding, which is completely unacceptable and gives a baffling impression of working women,” she said, adding that she welcomed the order as a corrective measure.

A journalist employed by Syrian state television, who requested anonymity for professional reasons, expressed disagreement with the edict. She said she occasionally wears makeup to work but also arrives with unstyled hair or a bare face depending on her schedule.

“It is a matter of personal freedom and a violation of women’s rights,” she said, noting that she did not expect the ban to be strictly enforced. Weeks after the announcement, multiple sources indicated that the directive had yet to be enforced, and details regarding implementation or potential legal challenges remain unclear.

The edict comes amid other administrative measures in Syria perceived by some as indicative of a conservative shift. Around the same period, a local government in a Damascus suburb prohibited men from working in women’s shops.

Analysts and activists have noted that these steps have occurred against a backdrop of broader political, economic, and security challenges, including changes in school curriculums and the occasional confiscation of musical instruments or alcohol at border crossings.

Dima Moussa, a lawyer, politician, and feminist activist, criticized the directive for conflicting with laws prohibiting gender discrimination and for infringing on personal freedoms.

She emphasized that public reactions reflect broader concerns about decision-making in Syria, noting that even socially conservative citizens generally resist restrictions on personal behavior, appearance, or lifestyle choices. “The good thing is that when decisions like this are made, the reaction, time and again, shows them that the Syrian people don’t accept this,” she said.

The NYT report highlighted that President Ahmed al-Sharaa has not taken specific action in response to these developments.

Observers emphasized that the makeup ban is being viewed within the broader context of governance by individuals associated with Islamist factions formerly involved in the country’s civil conflict. Despite widespread discussion, there is currently no indication of a nationwide policy on dress or personal appearance for female employees.

Residents and commentators in Latakia have debated both the rationale and the necessity of the ban, weighing arguments over professionalism against personal freedoms. The governor’s office has maintained that the directive is limited to professional presentation and does not constitute an infringement on constitutional rights, while citizens continue to monitor its implementation.

The reaction to the ban reflects a mixture of skepticism, humor, and concern among Syrians. Many have shared their perspectives online, blending satire with commentary about personal autonomy, while legal and professional observers continue to evaluate the potential implications for workplace standards in the public sector.