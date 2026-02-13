New Kurdish Governor of Al-Hasakah Formally Assumes Duties Following Presidential Appointment

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed Noureddin Ahmed Issa as Governor of Al-Hasakah. Issa began his duties on Saturday, assuming full authority under a presidential decree.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new administrative chapter began in Al-Hasakah as Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the appointment of Mr. Noureddin Ahmed Issa as Governor of the province, formalizing a shift in local leadership under a presidential decree.

In an official statement released today, President Ahmed al-Sharaa confirmed that Mr. Noureddin Ahmed Issa would lead the Al-Hasakah Governorate. The decree reflects a significant step in the current administration’s local governance strategy for Western Kurdistan.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, the new governor officially began his duties on Feb. 7, 2025, exercising his full authority and assuming responsibility for managing the province’s affairs.

The appointment was further underscored during remarks by Hasakah Security Director Marwan Ali, addressing questions about the governor’s mandate. When asked whether an official mandate had been issued by him to the Governor of Al-Hasakah, Noureddeen Issa, Ali rejected the premise of the question. “It is not within my jurisdiction to issue official mandates. Do you mean he mandated me?” he said.

After the journalist clarified whether Issa had officially become governor, Ali replied: “Of course, he is the Governor. He was appointed by the President, not by the Commander of Internal Security. Your question is somewhat misplaced.”

The confirmation of Issa’s authority and the clarification regarding the source of his appointment reinforce that the position was granted directly through a presidential decree.

With the formal assumption of duties, Noureddin Ahmed Issa now oversees the administration and management of Al-Hasakah Governorate under the authority vested in him by the President.