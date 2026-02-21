Syrian Technical Delegation Arrives in Hasaka to Prepare Qamishlo International Airport for Reopening

A technical Syrian government delegation arrived in Hasaka on Feb. 21, 2026, to prepare for reopening Qamishlo International Airport under the Jan. 29 agreement, alongside reopening roads, resuming Damascus routes, and releasing detainees.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Qamishlo International Airport is moving toward reopening after a technical delegation from Damascus arrived in Hasaka on Feb. 21, 2026, marking a new step in restoring air traffic to the province.

At midday on Saturday, a technical delegation from the Syrian government visited the city as part of preparations to resume operations at Qamishlo International Airport in the coming days.

According to available information, the visit comes within the framework of implementing the provisions of the Jan. 29 agreement signed between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the interim Syrian government. The delegation was headed by Amjad Nakhal, Assistant Head of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, accompanied by a number of technicians.

The delegation was received by Marwan al-Ali, Commander of the Internal Security Forces in Hasaka province, and Mahmoud Khalil Ali, a leader within the Internal Security Forces.

The reopening of the airport coincides with broader administrative measures announced in Hasaka province. All roads leading into the province are being reopened, and overland transport routes between Hasaka and Damascus are resuming.

According to a statement from the Hasaka Governorate, a number of detainees in the province are also being released on Saturday.

Qamishlo International Airport remains under the control of Syrian government forces and is located within areas under the authority of the Autonomous Administration in western Kurdistan.

Earlier, Hasaka Governor Noureddin Ahmed Issa announced a package of measures aimed at restoring stability and public services in the province. These included reopening roads to the city, advancing procedures related to Qamishlo International Airport, reinstating dismissed employees in accordance with legal procedures, releasing detainees, and resuming land routes with Damascus.

The arrival of the technical delegation represents the practical implementation of steps previously announced by the governor as part of efforts to reactivate service sectors and facilitate movement for residents.