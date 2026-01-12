Kurdish Rice and Tahini Shipped to UK as Akre Exports Build on Recent Agricultural Gains

“This is the second time this year that we are exporting our products to Europe. Previously, we sent a convoy to Germany, and today these products are heading to the UK,” Aras Hamid, owner of Arias Company, told Kurdistan24.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Another shipment of locally produced agricultural goods has been dispatched from the Akre district in Duhok province to European markets, reflecting the continued expansion of Kurdistan Region exports following recent gains in the agricultural sector.

The latest convoy includes 13 tons of Kurdish rice and six tons of locally produced tahini, exported to the United Kingdom by Arias Company, which specializes in collecting and marketing domestic products abroad. The shipment marks the company’s second export to Europe in 2026, following an earlier delivery to Germany.

“This is the second time this year that we are exporting our products to Europe. Previously, we sent a convoy to Germany, and today these products are heading to the UK,” Aras Hamid, owner of Arias Company, told Kurdistan24. He added that the company’s exports also reach other European countries, including Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands.

The export comes as part of a broader trend that has taken shape over recent months, during which Akre’s agricultural products—particularly its well-known local rice—have gained increased attention in regional and international markets. Earlier in the season, farmers and traders reported strong harvest results and rising demand for Akre rice, which is widely valued for its distinctive taste, aroma, and quality.

Two months ago, local agricultural authorities indicated that more than 10,000 tons of rice were expected from thousands of dunams cultivated in the Akre area, marking a recovery from the previous year, when water shortages had limited production. At that time, farmers also reported improved prices compared to earlier seasons, reflecting stronger market conditions.

In recent months, Akre rice has also begun reaching markets beyond Europe, including shipments to the United States, a development that highlighted the growing international recognition of Kurdish agricultural products. Alongside rice, products such as tahini and sumac have increasingly found buyers abroad, particularly among European and diaspora markets.

These export activities align with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s longer-term strategy to revitalize agriculture, diversify sources of income, and promote locally produced goods in foreign markets. Through supporting farmers and encouraging private-sector exporters, the government aims to strengthen food security while expanding the global footprint of Kurdistan Region products.

For farmers in Akre, the latest shipment to the UK builds on momentum established earlier in the season, reinforcing hopes that international demand will continue to provide better prices and more stable market opportunities for local producers.